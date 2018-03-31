Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $995,000 Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Kroger were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 252,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $1,225,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,824. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NYSE:KR opened at $23.94 on Friday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21,099.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

