TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.87) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TIFS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 323 ($4.46) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 262 ($3.62) on Thursday. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 227 ($3.14) and a one year high of GBX 274 ($3.79).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems PLC, formerly TI Fluid Systems Limited, is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of engineered fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, primarily providing products and services for light vehicles. The Company operates Group operates with two divisions: the Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) division and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDC) division.

