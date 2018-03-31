TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,182 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Garmin worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Garrison Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $289,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $116,916.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,453 shares of company stock worth $28,134,625 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11,672.70, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $888.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.73 million. Garmin had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

