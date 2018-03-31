TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $19.56 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,917 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of New York Community Bancorp worth $19,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. National Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.8% during the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Bank of America raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,387.49, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.29 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

