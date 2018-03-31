TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 47,728 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ball worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.81 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $86,202.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,031,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 398,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,505.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,029. The stock has a market cap of $13,916.05, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

