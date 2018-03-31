TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 16,003 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Engadine Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $38,818,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $6,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,470,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,785,794.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,309. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10,805.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-16003-shares-of-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.