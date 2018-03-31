TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 36,363 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,363 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of IBERIABANK worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 377,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Iberia Capital lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,205.16, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $290.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.17 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

