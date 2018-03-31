TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 68,752 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,752 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Davita worth $37,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Davita by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Davita by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Davita by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $282,009.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,588.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 1,682,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,601. The company has a market cap of $12,001.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.71 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

