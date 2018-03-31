Tierion (TNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.94 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Tierion has a market cap of $34.38 million and $6.94 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Liqui and Gate.io. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00719945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00158711 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, ChaoEX, EtherDelta, Liqui, BigONE and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.