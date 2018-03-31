Tigercoin Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Tigercoin has a market cap of $254,906.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tigercoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Tigercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00027691 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000142 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00111692 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Tigercoin

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

