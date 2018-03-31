UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Time Inc (TIME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Time worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Time in the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Time in the fourth quarter worth $12,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Time by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 204,213 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Time in the fourth quarter worth $3,941,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Time by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,491,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,634,000 after acquiring an additional 489,457 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TIME opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Time Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIME shares. Citigroup lowered Time from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Time Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

