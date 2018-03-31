Time Out Group (TMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Time Out Group (LON:TMO) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.69) price target on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Time Out Group stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Time Out Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($2.00).

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc is a multi-platform media and e-commerce company. The Company has content distribution network comprising magazines, online, mobile applications, mobile Web and physical presence through Live Events and Time Out Market. The Company operates through four segments: Print, Digital, International and Market.

