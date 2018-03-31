Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Time Warner by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 748,615 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Time Warner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 547,589 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Time Warner by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time Warner stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Time Warner Inc has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $73,758.36, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

