Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Timkensteel worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 629.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,590 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 58,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp raised Timkensteel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.59, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.05. Timkensteel Corp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

