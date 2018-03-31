Timkensteel (TMST) & The Competition Critical Review

Timkensteel (NYSE: TMST) is one of 61 public companies in the “STEEL” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Timkensteel to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Timkensteel alerts:

75.0% of Timkensteel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Timkensteel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “STEEL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Timkensteel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timkensteel 0 3 2 0 2.40 Timkensteel Competitors 436 1414 1501 70 2.35

Timkensteel currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%. As a group, “STEEL” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Timkensteel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timkensteel is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Timkensteel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timkensteel -3.33% -7.56% -3.86% Timkensteel Competitors -546.17% 10.50% 6.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timkensteel and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timkensteel $1.33 billion -$43.80 million -15.19 Timkensteel Competitors $10.00 billion $429.38 million 40.48

Timkensteel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timkensteel. Timkensteel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Timkensteel has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timkensteel’s peers have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timkensteel peers beat Timkensteel on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations. The Company’s products include SBQ Steel and Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubing, and Value-added Precision Products and Services. Its focus is on alloy steel. The Company manufactures carbon, micro-alloy and alloy steel, sold as ingots, bars and tubes. In addition to its customized steels, the Company also manufactures custom-make precision components. Its products and services are used in a range of demanding applications in the market sectors, such as oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining and power generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.