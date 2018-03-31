Titan International Inc (TWI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.61% of Titan International worth $81,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. Titan International Inc has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

