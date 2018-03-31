Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC set a €22.50 ($27.78) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.90 ($30.74) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.53 ($27.82).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €22.30 ($27.53) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($28.77).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €19.50 by Baader Bank” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/tlg-immobilien-tlg-given-a-19-50-price-target-at-baader-bank-updated.html.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.