ToaCoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ToaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Cryptopia. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $24,183.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ToaCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00579001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006136 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003510 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00090048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028290 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 8,954,622,432 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,869,279 coins. ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ToaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ToaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.