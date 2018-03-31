TOKYO (TOKC) Market Cap Hits $267,942.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. TOKYO has a market cap of $267,942.00 and $1,223.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012499 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00074599 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021379 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00028887 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 240,274,948 coins and its circulating supply is 131,078,222 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.info.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

