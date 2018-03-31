Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:VCV) Director Tom Wilson sold 259,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$15,567.48.

Tom Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 15th, Tom Wilson sold 300,000 shares of Oracle Energy stock.

CVE VCV remained flat at $C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Oracle Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oracle Energy Corp. (VCV) Director Sells C$15,567.48 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/tom-wilson-sells-259458-shares-of-oracle-energy-corp-vcv-stock-updated.html.

Oracle Energy Company Profile

Vatic Ventures Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds 80% interests in the Khorat Basin Property covering an area of approximately 32 square kilometers located in the northern Thailand Province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.