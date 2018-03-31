TopCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, TopCoin has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One TopCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. TopCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00720501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00158899 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030188 BTC.

TopCoin Coin Profile

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

