Torchmark (TMK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Torchmark earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.8727412909036 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TMK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 627,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,539. Torchmark has a 52 week low of $73.99 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $9,602.28, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Torchmark’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on shares of Torchmark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other Torchmark news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $420,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 654,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,336.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,525 shares of company stock valued at $10,543,053. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

