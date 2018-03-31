Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardiner Nancy B grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,908.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,260.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,171.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,037.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720,587.25, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

