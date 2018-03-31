Tp Icap (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 446.80 ($6.17) on Friday. Tp Icap has a twelve month low of GBX 438.79 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.60 ($7.75).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($8.01) price target on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.94) price target on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 435 ($6.01) to GBX 425 ($5.87) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tp Icap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 533.30 ($7.37).

In other Tp Icap news, insider Roger Perkin bought 5,000 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,983.97). Also, insider Carol Sergeant bought 5,173 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £24,985.59 ($34,520.02).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

