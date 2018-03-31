Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $487,754.76 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 8,682 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $487,754.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Paul Ross sold 3,729 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $222,658.59.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,416. The firm has a market cap of $2,076.60, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.71 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trade Desk by 57.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.47 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

