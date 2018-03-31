Traders Sell NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $1,303.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,684.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $381.56 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $10.24 for the day and closed at $231.59Specifically, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total value of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Vetr lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered NVIDIA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

The firm has a market cap of $140,111.95, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,218,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,389,500,000 after purchasing an additional 512,166 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,028,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $199,046,000 after purchasing an additional 428,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 616,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 342,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

