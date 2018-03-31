TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

TACT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,454. The company has a market cap of $97.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.70%. sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

TransAct Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $147,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $705,737.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 732.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

