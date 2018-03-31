Morgan Stanley Lowers TransCanada (TRP) Price Target to $46.00

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities upgraded TransCanada to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on TransCanada in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get TransCanada alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $41.31. 1,441,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,371. The company has a market cap of $36,552.92, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. TransCanada has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 23.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that TransCanada will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransCanada during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransCanada during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in TransCanada during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TransCanada during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/transcanada-trp-price-target-cut-to-46-00-by-analysts-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.