TransferCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $208,133.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00019820 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $9.00 million and $208,133.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00194361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009026 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,400,466 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

