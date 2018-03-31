Transocean (RIG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Transocean (NYSE:RIG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transocean earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 46.3747768477941 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,635,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,543.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Transocean has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Piper Jaffray set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,527.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

