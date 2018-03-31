Green Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,710,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,656,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37,690.49, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Schermerhorn sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $166,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

