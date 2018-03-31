Travelflex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,318.00 (CRYPTO:TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travelflex has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $7,318.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travelflex has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00720477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00154063 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex’s total supply is 105,029,048 coins and its circulating supply is 76,609,104 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin.

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to purchase Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

