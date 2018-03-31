Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,109. The company has a market cap of $3,200.94, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.30. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $120.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,900,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $341,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $123,733.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,276.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,355 shares of company stock worth $4,219,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

