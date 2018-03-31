TrezarCoin Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $3,963.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 107,718,600 coins and its circulating supply is 95,718,600 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

