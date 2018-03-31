Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $190.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00063114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Triangles has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Triangles has a total market cap of $471,925.00 and $190.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Triangles Profile

Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 108,145 coins. The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Triangles Coin Trading

Triangles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Triangles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

