Tribune Media Services (TRCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Media Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tribune Media Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,996,000 after acquiring an additional 584,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Media Services by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,993,000 after buying an additional 1,287,556 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Media Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,494,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,800,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Media Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,121,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Media Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 1,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after buying an additional 1,006,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 310,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,000. Tribune Media Services has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $3,561.88, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Tribune Media Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Tribune Media Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Tribune Media Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Tribune Media Services

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

