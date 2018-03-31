TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. FIG Partners downgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $875.33, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.52%. equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

