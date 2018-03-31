Triggers Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Triggers has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00010872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Triggers has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Triggers alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00724627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014184 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00161847 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not possible to buy Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.