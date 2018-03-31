Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0913 on Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $644,286.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00726314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000495 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00160859 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030245 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

