Trinseo (TSE) & Trecora Resources (TREC) Head-To-Head Survey

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Trecora Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 7.38% 62.52% 13.82% Trecora Resources 7.35% 4.42% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trinseo and Trecora Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trecora Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trinseo currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.54%. Trecora Resources has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Trinseo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Trecora Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and Trecora Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $4.45 billion 0.72 $328.30 million $8.13 9.11 Trecora Resources $245.14 million 1.35 $18.00 million $0.44 30.91

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trecora Resources has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Trecora Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Trinseo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Trecora Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend. Trinseo pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Trinseo beats Trecora Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo S.A. is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders. The Synthetic Rubber segment produces synthetic rubber products used in tires, impact modifiers and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment produces compounds and blends and specialized acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) grades. The Basic Plastics segment produces styrenic polymers, including polystyrene, basic ABS, and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) products, as well as polycarbonate (PC). The Feedstocks segment includes its production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. The Americas Styrenics segment consists of the operations of its joint venture, Americas Styrenics LLC.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes. The specialty petrochemical products segment operates through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). The specialty synthetic wax segment operates through Trecora Chemical, Inc. (TC). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemical facility that produces hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane and hexane. TC produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes, and provides custom processing services. In addition, the Company is the 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

