Critical Contrast: TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) vs. Its Peers

TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) is one of 636 publicly-traded companies in the “DRUGS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TrovaGene to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TrovaGene alerts:

This table compares TrovaGene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $500,000.00 -$24.90 million -0.65 TrovaGene Competitors $1.77 billion $139.48 million 5.83

TrovaGene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TrovaGene and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 1 2 0 2.67 TrovaGene Competitors 3253 10302 26223 741 2.60

TrovaGene presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 615.92%. As a group, “DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 41.55%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of TrovaGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “DRUGS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -4,932.08% -315.63% -109.54% TrovaGene Competitors -3,685.82% -139.89% -31.05%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene’s rivals have a beta of 0.30, indicating that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrovaGene rivals beat TrovaGene on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.