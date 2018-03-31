Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) Announces GBX 0.66 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TIGT traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 83.50 ($1.15).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

