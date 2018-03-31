TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

TTMI stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 3,975 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $63,957.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,765.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 105,324 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,700,982.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,950. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,384,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,390,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $13,685,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,709,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 655,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,914,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

