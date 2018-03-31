Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (TC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) insider David John Woroch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.55, for a total value of C$113,100.00.

Shares of TSE TC traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$72.22. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.01 and a 1 year high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.50 million.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

