Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.8888823785217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,774. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,177.80, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

