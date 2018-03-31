ValuEngine Downgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Hold

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

TPC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,097.89, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,953,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 119.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 17.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ValuEngine Downgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/tutor-perini-tpc-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.