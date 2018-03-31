Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.79 Million Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Graham worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,942,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $8,902,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $5,851,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Graham by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHC opened at $602.25 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $536.90 and a 1-year high of $615.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,314.18, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $675.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

