Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $4.82 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 115,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 853,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 669,556 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,403.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9,347.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

