Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 141,181 Shares of Resource Capital Corp. (RSO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.75% of Resource Capital worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lieber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $236,737 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Resource Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 141.52 and a quick ratio of 141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.46, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Resource Capital had a net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resource Capital Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Resource Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resource Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resource Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Resource Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments, Commercial Finance, Residential Mortgage Lending and Corporate & Other. The Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments segment includes the Company’s activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate-related securities and investments in real estate.

