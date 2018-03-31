Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 1,575.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 802,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 237,268 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 48,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 818,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,109,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,372.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $110.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $382.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.9225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 4,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.98 per share, for a total transaction of $373,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Shorb purchased 500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.53 per share, with a total value of $43,265.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

